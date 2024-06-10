Seaplane crashes down on boat in Vancouver: Watch

World

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
A seaplane collided with a boat in the water on Saturday, June 8, in Vancouver.

According to The Chronicle Journal, Vancouver Police spokeswoman Const. Tania Visintin informed in a statement that the incident happened before 1 pm at downtown Coal Harbour waterfront near Canada Place, leaving several people injured.

Maritime Forces Pacific said that Kitsilano Coast Guard station sent two vessels to the scene after receiving a call at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria.


Meanwhile, the police, without revealing the severity of the injuries, said a number of people had been sent to the hospital after the incident.

The video that caught everyone's attention on the internet showed a small plane submerged in the water and collided with the boat.

Harbour Air spokeswoman Jessica Dunn stated all five passengers and pilot remain safe, adding, “Safety remains our utmost priority. At this time, we are working closely with the authorities to gather more information about this incident and supporting the affected parties.”

Additionally, the Transportation Safety Board has initiated an investigation to find out the consequences of the incident.

