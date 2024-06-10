Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 10, 2024
Noor Malabika Das, who most recently appeared alongside Kajol in The Trial, has died from an apparent suicide.

Hindustan Times on Monday, June 10, reported that Noor, originally from Assam and living in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, was found dead in her flat in what cops are suspecting a suicide.

Noor’s body was found after neighbours reported a ‘foul smell’ from her apartment and called police, as per NDTV.

The cops then broke into the flat to find Noor’s decomposed body. They also collected several items from the scene including medicines and mobile phones.

As per officials, no suicide note was found from the scene and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an autopsy conducted.

The actor’s last rites were conducted by her friend, actor Aloknath Pathak, in the absence of her parents who had recently returned to hometown Assam.

Will Sonakshi Sinha marry Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?
Unidentified dead body found amid missing TV presenter Michael Mosley’s search
BTS treats fans with unseen videos for FESTA 2024 Bang Bang Con
Sania Mirza embarks on holy journey after Shoaib Malik's divorce
World Ocean Day: Salma Hayek joins global celebration with special wish
BTS' Jungkook's 'Never Let Go' smashes iTunes Charts worldwide
Penn Badgley praises Ariana Grande for electrifying ‘The Boy Is Mine’ collaboration
Meghan Trainor recalls her miscarriage fear: 'I'm gushing blood'
Jennifer Garner gives hopes to Ben Affleck amid divorce reports
Jennifer Aniston tears up while remembering late Matthew Perry
Pregnant Deepika Padukone gushes over ‘handsome’ hubby Ranveer Singh
'Heeramandi' star Richa Chadha defends Sharmin Segal amid online criticism