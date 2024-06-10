Kajol’s co-star Noor Malabika found dead from apparent suicide

Noor Malabika Das, who most recently appeared alongside Kajol in The Trial, has died from an apparent suicide.
Hindustan Times on Monday, June 10, reported that Noor, originally from Assam and living in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala, was found dead in her flat in what cops are suspecting a suicide.
Noor’s body was found after neighbours reported a ‘foul smell’ from her apartment and called police, as per NDTV.
The cops then broke into the flat to find Noor’s decomposed body. They also collected several items from the scene including medicines and mobile phones.
As per officials, no suicide note was found from the scene and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed and an autopsy conducted.
The actor’s last rites were conducted by her friend, actor Aloknath Pathak, in the absence of her parents who had recently returned to hometown Assam.