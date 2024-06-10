BTS RM begins countdown to military discharge in new Instagram story

Trending

  • June 10, 2024
BTS leader Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, has begun countdown to his military discharge just like his fans.

RM, who was enlisted in the military along with fellow BTS member V on December 11, 2023, has shared an update regarding his discharge on Instagram.

He posted a screenshot of his army app showcasing his military discharge date which is in 365 days.

According to this, BTS leader is scheduled to be discharged on June 10, 2025, in exactly one year.

The screenshot also revealed that the Forever Rain crooner has completed 30% of his military service and he will be promoted to Corporal rank in August 2023.

It also featured RM’s military app's funny display picture which is a photo of a dog with goggles.

To note, RM along with V was enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army Military Police Unit often known as the Special Duty Team (SDT).

On the work front, RM has released the final music video from his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person titled as Credit Roll on June 10, 2024.

