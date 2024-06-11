Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out

The chances of Pakistan’s qualification for the super eight have almost come to an end after the second consecutive defeat against India on June 9.
According to Hindustan Times, out of eight T20 World Cup editions, Pakistan has made at least six semi-finals, including its triumph in 2009. However, in 2024, the Babar Azam-led Pakistani team’s campaign is hanging in balance following the two consecutive defeats from the USA and India in group stage matches.
Pakistan, in its mega event opener, faced an upset defeat against the debutants and co-hosts, the USA in the super, and in the second match, despite a positive start and strong position during the game, Pakistan lost to India by six runs.
Considering the equation of the Group A points table, both India and the USA are in a good position as both have four points after winning two matches.
Meanwhile, for Pakistan to qualify for the super eight, it is a must to win the remaining two matches with a good margin and net run rate (NRR).
Additionally, winning the remaining matches is not only what Pakistan wants; after that, they have to pray that either India or the USA lose both of their remaining matches. After that, Pakistan can qualify for the Super 8 if its NRR is higher than that of any other team, be it India or the USA, with two losses and two wins.