Julio César Chávez Jr detained in Mexico after US deportation

The former middleweight boxing champion was beaten by Jake Paul in June in the 10-round fight at Honda Center

Former world champion Julio César Chávez Jr has been arrested in Mexico after he was deported by the US.

The Mexican boxer was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Studio City, LA, just five days after fighting influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Anaheim.

On Tuesday, August 19, the country's national arrest registry showed that Chávez Jr was detained in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Sonora, as he awaits charges.

The registry noted that the boxer was arrested at a checkpoint in the border city of Nogales on Tuesday morning and transferred to a federal institution in Sonora's capital of Hermosillo.

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, said in her daily news conference that he had been deported.

She previously revealed that there was a warrant for his arrest for charges of arms trafficking and organised crime and that prosecutors were working on the case.

The 39-year-old, who held the WBC middleweight title from 2011 to 2012, is the son of three-weight world champion Julio César Chávez.

Mexican prosecutors claimed that he acted as a henchman for the powerful Sinaloa cartel, which the US classified as a foreign terrorist organisation earlier this year.

Julio César Chávez Jr's lawyer and family have strongly rejected the accusations.

