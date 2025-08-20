Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo earns 'special' praise from YouTube star MrBeast

MrBeast had hosted a show with Cristiano Ronaldo during his visit to Saudi Arabia

YouTube sensation MrBeast recently opened up about his experience with football start Cristiano Ronaldo.

The influencer had hosted a show with Ronaldo during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

MrBeast praised Ronaldo, saying Ronaldo was so kind and welcoming to him.

MrBeast said their meeting, which was only expected to last a few minutes actually went on for hours and he greatly enjoyed the experience.

"I spent 5 hours with Cristiano Ronaldo and it was strange because... I just said, ‘Give me 10 minutes. I know you’re the most famous male person on the planet,'" he said, as per Express.

MrBeast further shared, "He looked at me and said, ‘I’ll take whatever time you need.’ I ended up spending hours with him at his house.”

Ronaldo gave MrBeast a special Al Nassr jersey and told him he could come watch any match he wanted at the stadium.

Both Ronaldo and MrBeast uploaded different and enjoyable videos on their respective YouTube channels.

In the video shared by Ronaldo on his channel, he challenges MrBeast to a game where they had to kick a ball and hit a cardboard cutout of MrBeast placed in the center of the goalpost.

In addition to this, CR7 taught MrBeast how to perform his famous “Siuuu” celebration and when MrBeast tried to replicate the move, the footballer couldn’t hold back his laughter, as it ended up being both hilarious and a far cry from the original one.

While, in MrBeast’s video, ordinary individuals faced off against elite athletes renowned in their fields, including NFL star Tom Brady, sprinter Noah Lyles and baseball player Bryce Harper.

In the segment with the Portuguese star, both he and fan named Khalid were tasked to hit five targets hanging from the crossbar.

By the end of the competition, Khalid emerged victorious and won the prize of $1 million.

Moreover, their video together has been watched more than 700 million times on YouTube.

