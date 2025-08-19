Home / Sports

Neymar receives heartfelt support from son Davi Lucca after tearful exit
Neymar Jr. has received a heartwarming message from his son Davi Lucca after his childhood club Santos suffered a humiliating 6-0 defeat by Vasco da Gama that saw him leave the field in tears.

The loss wasn't just another defeat for the former Al-Hilal forward but the biggest of his career and the first time Santos had conceded six goals at home in a Brazilian Serie A match.

After the match, Neymar expressed his disappointment, saying he felt extreme shame. Amid the pain and tears, the Brazilian maestro received a heartfelt and comforting message on WhatsApp from his 13-year-old son.

Lucca reminded his father that no matter what happens, he would never be alone. The message was shared by Neymar on his Instagram story.

It reads, “Good evening, dad. I know today was a tough day for you and for us, but I want you to know that in these difficult moments, when no one else is by your side, you should know that I will always be here by your side to support you.

"You are more than just an excellent dad, you are an idol, you are my inspiration, and even on the days you cry, I want you to know that I love you very much. Always keep that in mind. Keep in mind that your family is here by your side to support you and help you in every moment, whether it’s hard or good,” it added.

Davi Lucca is Neymar Jr.'s first child. The Brazilian superstar gave birth to him on August 24, 2011, with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.

