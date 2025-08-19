Sinner makes major statement on playing US Open after Cincinnati setback

Home / Sports

Jannik Sinner takes tearful retirement from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner insisted on Monday he would be ready to defend his US Open crown after illness forced him to retire from his Cincinnati Open final clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

World number one Sinner, who is due to to play in the US Open's revamped mixed doubles tournament on Tuesday, conceded defeat to Alcaraz on Monday after going 5-0 down in the first set.

The Italian did not speak to journalists after the loss, issuing a statement saying only that he would definitely play at the US Open in New York, where the singles main draw starts on Sunday.

"I love Grand Slams a lot, they are the main tournaments for, for my season and my career," Sinner said.

"The US Open is going to be a tough tournament, but in the same time, I'm looking forward to it if I'm ready, physically and mentally.

"I will be ready to push ... now a couple of days of recovery, and then we get again back to work, and hopefully we'll be ready.

"(The Open) is for sure, the main goal here in the US. For now, recovery is the most important."

Sinner was due to partner Katerina Siniakova in the US Open mixed doubles, which gets under way in New York on Tuesday.

Sinner did not address his participation in the mixed doubles in his statement.

