Iga Swiatek happy ‘to check off the list’ after debut Cincinnati Open title

Iga Swiatek won her first Cincinnati Open title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini on Monday.
In 1 hour, 49 minutes of grinding tennis, Swiatek - the first Polish player to win in singles at the tournament - beat Paolini for the sixth time in as many meetings in a match-up of first-time finalists. She has dropped just one set against the Italian.
It was Swiatek’s 24th career title on the tour, her 11th at the 1000 level. The six-time Grand Slam champion did not lose a single set en route to the championship.
Cincinnati was Swiatek’s second title of the season following her triumph at Wimbledon. She heads to the US Open as the No. 2 seed singles and is paired with Casper Ruud in the revamped mixed doubles event.
Paolini jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first set but Swiatek roared back to go ahead 5-3.
Paolini broke serve to get even at 5-5, but Swiatek closed out a first-set victory in 56 minutes.
Swiatek's eighth ace of the match gave her a 5-3 lead in the second set. Paolini broke serve twice in the second set and was within 5-4, but Swiatek was able to serve out the match for her 24th career singles title.