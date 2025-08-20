Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed by Karim Benzema as one of football's legends

Karim Benzema is a French professional footballer who plays as a striker and captains Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in the history, inspiring many players who recognize his legendary status.

One of them is Karim Benzema, the French professional footballer who plays as a striker and captains Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Benzema recently hailed Ronaldo as one of the greatest football players ever following their recent encounter on the field during the Saudi Arabia Super Cup semifinal between Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad in Hong Kong.

He told journalists that the game shouldn’t be seen as a direct competition or clash between him and Ronaldo.

“This is not my game against Ronaldo. He is considered a legend in the football world. He has made a huge contribution to the development of the sport and continues to do so," the player said.

Benzema added, "I only wish him the very best. We will be rivals, but this is mainly a match between ‘Al-Nassr’ and ‘Al-Ittihad,'."

Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad, with Benzema leading the team, has been very successful in domestic competitions and views the Super Cup as a chance to show its strength in the region

