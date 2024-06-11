Sports

Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field

Usain Bolt landed on a stretcher after rupturing his Achilles heel during a charity football match

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field
Usain Bolt landed on a stretcher after rupturing his Achilles heel during a charity football match

Usain Bolt’s lightning fast heels landed him in some trouble while playing a charity football match, where the Olympic medalist ruptured his Achilles and had to be carried out on a stretcher.

According to TMZ, the eight-time Olympic champion injured himself while playing for the Soccer Aid World XI team at the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London.

Bolt, 37, was carried off the field on a stretcher, and while the cause of his injury wasn’t clear at the time, the athlete took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm that he had ruptured his Achilles.

Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field

“Raptured Achilles but done know we a warrior,” the Jamaican sprinter wrote, sharing a photo of himself with a leg brace and crutches.

TMZ also confirmed that while Bolt had to walk out of the game, the charity game managed to raise a whopping $100 million for UNICEF.

While Bolt is a champion runner, he is known to be a big fan of football as well, and even showed his support to his native Jamaican women’s soccer team during the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field

Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field

King Charles warns Prince Harry to not talk about Prince William, royals

King Charles warns Prince Harry to not talk about Prince William, royals
Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT

Apple partners with OpenAI to integrate devices with ChatGPT
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing

Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing

Sports News

Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Can Pakistan still qualify for T20 World Cup super eight? Find out
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Carlo Ancelotti rejects Real Madrid's participation in 2025 Club World Cup
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
When is Pakistan vs India's next clash? Details inside
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Cristiano Ronaldo spends heartfelt moment with 'special' fan
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 'Portugal Day' with message to fans
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
MCA President Amol Kale passes away in New York
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
PCB chairman warns of major changes in team after T20 World Cup
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Drake wins big bet against Pakistan vs India
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
T20 World Cup Pakistan vs India: Netizens reacts to green shirts defeat
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Alexander Zverev to claim French Open title
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Ryan Garcia asks for help after arrest: ‘they’re trying to give me medicine’
Prince Harry 'trying' to get a call with King Charles but failing
Mohammad Amir shakes India with back-to-back wickets