Usain Bolt ruptures heel in painful accident, stretchered off field

Usain Bolt’s lightning fast heels landed him in some trouble while playing a charity football match, where the Olympic medalist ruptured his Achilles and had to be carried out on a stretcher.
According to TMZ, the eight-time Olympic champion injured himself while playing for the Soccer Aid World XI team at the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London.
Bolt, 37, was carried off the field on a stretcher, and while the cause of his injury wasn’t clear at the time, the athlete took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to confirm that he had ruptured his Achilles.
“Raptured Achilles but done know we a warrior,” the Jamaican sprinter wrote, sharing a photo of himself with a leg brace and crutches.
TMZ also confirmed that while Bolt had to walk out of the game, the charity game managed to raise a whopping $100 million for UNICEF.
While Bolt is a champion runner, he is known to be a big fan of football as well, and even showed his support to his native Jamaican women’s soccer team during the 2023 Women’s World Cup.