Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi Pro League award after UEFA Nations League title

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another career milestone after winning the UEFA Nations League title.
According to BEIN Sports, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner has been named as the Fans’ Favourite Player of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League.
Announcing the new award for the 40-year-old, the Saudi Pro League wrote on Instagram, “Having been voted Man of the Match 15 times, Cristiano Ronaldo is the 2024-25 Roshn Saudi League Fans' Player of the Season.”
The award was part of the SPL Fans’ Choice Awards, which means that award was voted on by fans.
The league also hailed the former Manchester United and Real Madrid player on X and said, “The GOAT keeps going strong."
Despite consistent performance throughout the season and 15 Player of the Match awards, he failed to lead Saudi club Al Nassr to any title.
However, the Portuguese footballer helped the national team in winning the historic second UEFA Nations League title last month.
Furthermore, after the end of SPL, it was speculated that his time with the club ended trophyless, but Ronaldo ended all the uncertainty about it after signing another two-year deal with the club.
After a new agreement, which is believed to be worth £492 million ($668 million), Cristiano Ronaldo will remain in Saudi Arabia until turning 42, which means he will continue to play for Al Nassr after the FIFA World Cup.