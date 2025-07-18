Mike Williams announces retirement from football

A veteran wide receiver, Mike Williams, has officially informed the Los Angeles Chargers of his retirement from football.
The receiver spent eight years in the league, getting 330 catches for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns.
William had hoped to make a comeback following a “terrible” 2024 season with the Jets and Steelers; however, he had begun training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Now, the 30-year-old footballer has decided to retire from the NFL.
William’s career was affected by several injuries. Unfortunately, he dealt with a back problem in his rookie season and another one in 2022.
Later in 2023, he tore his ACL, which hindered him in 2024.
William played an entire season only twice in 2018, along with the Chargers and in 2024, playing part of the season with both the Jets and Steelers.
Notably, the wide receiver had two 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2021, and in 2021, he achieved several accomplishments, including 76 catches, 1,146 yards, and 9 touchdowns.
Williams will end his career having played 106 games, made 67 starts, and finished with 330 receptions, 5,104 yards, and 32 touchdowns.