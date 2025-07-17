Simone Biles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance, honours flood victims

Simone Biles paid heartfelt tribute to Texas's devastating flood victims after winning the ESPY for Best Championship Performance.
According to People Magazine, the American gymnast on Wednesday won the 2025 ESPY award for Best Championship Performance after beating tough contenders including Stephen Curry, Rory McIlroy, and Freddie Freeman.
After winning the award, the 28-year-old took that opportunity to honour Texas flood-affected families and to share her condolences at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The 11-time Olympic medallist said, “Before I get into it, I first want to offer my sincere condolences to all those impacted by the devastating flash flooding on July 4th in Central Texas. Words can’t replace the pain, but our hearts are with you in this tragic time.”
She further added that she felt honoured to receive this award, and this recognition means a lot to her.
The 28-year-old thanked all the people, teammates, coaches, friends, family, and competitors who stood by her side during her journey and lifted her up.
The first female US gymnast to win four Olympic gold medals at a single Games proudly shared her award with her team of supporters.
“Having a strong support system that understands your dreams and who are willing to show up for you, not just when you're winning, but when you're struggling, too, is really important,” she added.
For the unversed, Biles won three gold and one silver medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.