Oleksandr Usyk fires back at age concerns ahead of Dubois rematch

Oleksand Usyk is once again stepping into the ring with high stakes and even higher expectation.
Usyk is set to face Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight boxing match which is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.
During this time, people are raising age-related concerns due to the significant age gap between the two players as Usyk is 38 years old while his opponent is 27.
However, Usyk recently brushed off these concerns, especially since he had already defeated Dubois strongly in the ninth round during their 2023 fight.
Usyk said in a news conference where both the players were present, "He [Dubois] is motivated but I am too. I am not an old guy - 38 is not old. We will see. I respect this young guy," as per BBC Sports.
The 38-year-old is aiming to become a three-time undisputed champion, a title he has already won once in the cruise-weight division and once in the heavyweight division.
While talking about the upcoming fight, Dubois confidently said, "Right now I just want to get it on. I'm going to write my own script. They've got their script and I'll write my own. I'm going to win these belts and I'm going to be the man."
After loosing to Usyk, Dubois has won three consecutive fight and his most recent victory was at the national stadium where he surprised everyone by defeating Anthony Joshua.