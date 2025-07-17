Rashee Rice sentenced after pleading guilty in high-speed crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice pleaded guilty of being involved in a high-speed crash in Dallas last year.
He was driving fast in a Lamborghini when the car went off the road and caused the crash last year.
As a result, he has now been punished with 30 days in jail and five years of probation.
Rice was sentenced to deferred probation and if Rice follows all the rules and successfully completest the five years of probation, the case will be dropped.
Also he doesn't have to go to jail right away as he can choose when to serve the 30 days any time during the five-years probation period.
Additionally, Rice was ruled to pay the medical expenses of all of the victims, totalling $115,481.91.
Rice said in a statement he released through his attorney and prosecutors, noting, "I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families."
Rice admitted in court that he was guilty of two serious crimes, one causing a crash that hurt someone badly and the other for taking part in dangerous racing on a highway that also caused injuries.
The court's decision now allows the NFL to take action against Rice and as per the reports, he will likely be suspended for several games and this suspension is expected to happen during the upcoming season.