Bryan Braman, ex-Eagles star and Super Bowl winner dies at 38

Bryan Braman, a former linebacker for the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles died at the age of 38 on Thursday, July 17.
As per the reports, Braman had been battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer which he was diagnosed with in February and had to go through several surgeries as part of his treatment in Seattle.
Announcing his passing, Braman's agent, Sean Stellato told ESPN, "Bryan, people saw this enormous human being, but his heart was big as his body."
He added, "His spirit was so motivating. He was so real and genuine with everybody. That made him special."
A GoFundMe page which was created to help cover his medical and living expenses, raised over $88,000.
Among the donors was J.J Watt, a famous former player for the Houston Texans, who gave $10,000 and other former teammates also gave money to support Braman.
Braman spent most of his seven-year NFL career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.
He began his career in 2011 when the Houstan Texans signed him even though he was not drafted where he played for three years.
He then joined the Eagles in 2014 and he was part of the team when they won the Super Bowl, beating the New England Patriots in surprising victory.