Cristiano Ronaldo demands major signing at Al-Nassr after trophyless season

Cristiano Ronaldo wants new players to join Al-Nassr after a season with no trophies.
He has reportedly told his new manager Jorge Jesus and the club's officials that Liverpool’s Luis Diaz is the player he wants most to play on the wing.
This request has started a transfer battle as major European clubs like Bayern Munich and Barcelona are reportedly considering offering huge amounts of money to sign Diaz.
A Colombian International player helped Liverpool win the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season.
Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
As per the reports, Diaz prefers to join Barcelona but the club is still facing financial problems which might make it difficult for them to afford the high transfer fee.
Reports further suggested that Bayern Munich tried to sign him by offering €58.5 million but Liverpool quickly rejected that offer.
According to SPORT, Al-Nassr is the only club currently willing to pay the amount Liverpool is asking for Diaz.
Diaz has not shown any sign that he wants to leave the current club right away but the huge money being offered by clubs in the Middle East have made the situation uncertain.