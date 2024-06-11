Entertainment

Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo

Bradley Cooper recently spotted in his never-seen-before style

  • by Web Desk
  • June 11, 2024
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photos
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photos

Bradley Cooper has sparked a buzz with his latest transformation: a striking new beard style.

The Maestro star was spotted on Monday, June 10, in New York City featuring his new beard look.

As per PEOPLE, Cooper was captured in his unique beard style.

The new appearance of A Star Is Born star featured a full beard, but there was a crucial detail missing from the chin area.

He shaved his entire chin, including the lowest part of his lower lip, leaving his sideburns, mustache, and cheeks well-groomed.

Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photos
P.C: PEOPLE

While strolling on the streets of NYC, the American Snipper star was seen in a casual attire, donning, a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans, an embroidered short sleeve black button-up, and a pair of Nike Air Jordans.

However, his new look has raised many questions about his latest style has some linked to his role in an upcoming project.

Before his new snaps, Cooper joined Eddie Vedder, the inspiration for his A Star Is Born character Jackson Maine, on Saturday, May 25, onstage at BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival in Napa, Calif.

"Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage my great, great pal Bradley Cooper," the Pearl Jam frontman told the crowd.

He joined him for a surprise duet of Maybe It's Time from the 2018 film.

'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke shares feelings on filming season finale

'Stranger Things' star Maya Hawke shares feelings on filming season finale
Ayo Edebiri spills exciting deets about her 'The Bear' directorial debut

Ayo Edebiri spills exciting deets about her 'The Bear' directorial debut
Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?

Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing marriage troubles?
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo

Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo

Entertainment News

Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Simon Cowell expresses 'doubts' over One Direction reunion
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Mehwish Hayat gives huge shoutout to friend on her new milestone
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on deadly Raesi attack: 'Devastated'
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Ananya Panday savours THIS one dish for first time, asks fan not to 'overreact'
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Sana Javed makes eye-popping social media return with candid shot
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Yumna Zaidi drops breathtaking mirror selfie
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Taylor Swift bids farewell to Edinburgh: 'You truly blew me away'
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Billie Eilish makes sombre confession about being ghosted by a loved one
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Here’s what Kylie Jenner ‘really likes’ about Timothee Chalamet
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Camila Cabello gives moving acceptance speech at Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Chrissy Teigen gets candid about her ‘first art class’
Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo
Kylie Jenner celebrates Bff Stassie's birthday in star-studded bash