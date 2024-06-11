Bradley Cooper turns heads with his unique beard style: See Photo

Bradley Cooper has sparked a buzz with his latest transformation: a striking new beard style.
The Maestro star was spotted on Monday, June 10, in New York City featuring his new beard look.
As per PEOPLE, Cooper was captured in his unique beard style.
The new appearance of A Star Is Born star featured a full beard, but there was a crucial detail missing from the chin area.
He shaved his entire chin, including the lowest part of his lower lip, leaving his sideburns, mustache, and cheeks well-groomed.
While strolling on the streets of NYC, the American Snipper star was seen in a casual attire, donning, a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans, an embroidered short sleeve black button-up, and a pair of Nike Air Jordans.
However, his new look has raised many questions about his latest style has some linked to his role in an upcoming project.
Before his new snaps, Cooper joined Eddie Vedder, the inspiration for his A Star Is Born character Jackson Maine, on Saturday, May 25, onstage at BottleRock Napa Valley food and music festival in Napa, Calif.
"Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage my great, great pal Bradley Cooper," the Pearl Jam frontman told the crowd.
He joined him for a surprise duet of Maybe It's Time from the 2018 film.