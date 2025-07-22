'Ted Lasso' hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere

Ted Lasso hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere
'Ted Lasso' hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere

Coach Ted Lasso expected to miss a key player in the fourth instalment of the sitcom.

On Monday, July 21, Apple TV+ announced that Phil Dunster, who played the iconic character Jamie Tartt, will not be part of the series as a regular.

As reported by Deadline, Phil has faced a conflict, and instead of being the series regular, he might appear in Ted Lasso Season 4 in a "limited capacity."

Along with that, the streaming platform shared the first look from season 4 as they turned to their Instagram account to share a small clip of the cast.


In the viral video, the series main four, Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), could be seen sitting around the table in Kansas City.

Furthermore, other actors who have been confirmed to reprise their roles include Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard).

Along with that, fans will also see several newcomers who are set to participate in the beloved series, such as Jude Mack, Tanya Reynolds, Faye Marsay, Aisling Sharkey, Rex Hayes, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely, who will play Ted's son, Henry.

Season 4 of the hit Emmy-winning comedy has begun its production in Kansas City, drawing a clear change-up from the English setting that was part of the first three seasons.

In the upcoming part, Ted, the remarkable yet sensitive coach, will be coaching a second division women’s football team.

Notably, a premiere date for Ted Lasso Season 4, which Jason confirmed in March, has not been officially announced so far.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Demi Moore pens sweet birthday wish for daughter Scout LaRue: ‘So blessed’

Demi Moore pens sweet birthday wish for daughter Scout LaRue: ‘So blessed’
Demi Moore shares daughters, Scout LaRue, Rumer Glenn and Tallulah Belle with her ex-husband Bruce Willis

Mariah Carey fuels buzz with new album ‘Here For It All’ release date reveal

Mariah Carey fuels buzz with new album ‘Here For It All’ release date reveal
The ‘Obsessed’ singer fuels buzz among fans as she announces release date of her upcoming album ‘Here For It All’

Paul Walter Hauser announces arrival of third child with wife Amy Boland

Paul Walter Hauser announces arrival of third child with wife Amy Boland
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' actor is already a doting father to two sons, Jonah and Harris

Coldplay drops wild concert visuals after exposing Astronomer CEO’s affair

Coldplay drops wild concert visuals after exposing Astronomer CEO’s affair
Chris Martin accidentally exposed Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s alleged extra-marital affair with his company’s chief HR during concert

Anne Hathaway teases ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ filming in iconic cerulean sweater

Anne Hathaway teases ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ filming in iconic cerulean sweater
'The Devil Wears Prada 2', starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, is expected to hit theaters in May next year

Courteney Cox flaunts her Belieber side in special shout-out to Justin Bieber

Courteney Cox flaunts her Belieber side in special shout-out to Justin Bieber
The iconic ‘Friends’ actress shares a lively video in a big nod to ‘Swag’ singer Justin Bieber

Tom Troupe, legendary actor of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Mission: Impossible,’ dies at 97

Tom Troupe, legendary actor of ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Mission: Impossible,’ dies at 97
‘The Devil's Brigade’ star sadly passed away just days after celebrating his 97th birthday on Tuesday

Amber Heard makes striking return to acting months after welcoming twins

Amber Heard makes striking return to acting months after welcoming twins
The 'Aquaman' starlet welcomed the arrival of her twin babies in May this year