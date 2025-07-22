'Ted Lasso' hit by major cast shake-up ahead of season 4 premiere

Coach Ted Lasso expected to miss a key player in the fourth instalment of the sitcom.
On Monday, July 21, Apple TV+ announced that Phil Dunster, who played the iconic character Jamie Tartt, will not be part of the series as a regular.
As reported by Deadline, Phil has faced a conflict, and instead of being the series regular, he might appear in Ted Lasso Season 4 in a "limited capacity."
Along with that, the streaming platform shared the first look from season 4 as they turned to their Instagram account to share a small clip of the cast.
In the viral video, the series main four, Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), and Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), could be seen sitting around the table in Kansas City.
Furthermore, other actors who have been confirmed to reprise their roles include Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard).
Along with that, fans will also see several newcomers who are set to participate in the beloved series, such as Jude Mack, Tanya Reynolds, Faye Marsay, Aisling Sharkey, Rex Hayes, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely, who will play Ted's son, Henry.
Season 4 of the hit Emmy-winning comedy has begun its production in Kansas City, drawing a clear change-up from the English setting that was part of the first three seasons.
In the upcoming part, Ted, the remarkable yet sensitive coach, will be coaching a second division women’s football team.
Notably, a premiere date for Ted Lasso Season 4, which Jason confirmed in March, has not been officially announced so far.