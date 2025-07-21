Coldplay drops wild concert visuals after exposing Astronomer CEO’s affair

Coldplay has shared a carousel of thrilling photos after accidentally exposing Andy Byron and his company’s chief HR’s extra-marital affair.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Sunday, July 20, the iconic British rock band dropped a thrilling post, offering wild glimpses from their exhilarating Music of the Spheres tour concert at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, United States.
“Show #208, Madison,” they captioned.
The photo and video carousel opened with a breathtaking aerial shot of the stadium, showing the band rocking the stage as small LED lights and audience phones lit up the venue like stars in the sky.
In the second slide, they shared a video of thrilled fans enjoying the concert as fireworks burst overhead, while the third slide featured a photo of Chris Martin energetically delivering an exciting performance.
The fourth frame featured a dazzling shot of the stadium, packed with a lively crowd of cheering fans.
As the slides continued, the carousel featured several more striking shots taken during the exciting Madison concert.
These mesmerizing glimpses from the concert come just two days after Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin accidentally exposed the alleged extra-marital affair between Astronomer’s CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot.
On Wednesday, July 16, the band performed a concert in Foxborough, U.S. during which the couple was caught off guard on a kiss camera and immediately tried to hide their faces.
"Oh, look at these two. You're all right. You're OK. Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Martin joked.
Videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media, after which Byron resigned from his position.