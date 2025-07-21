Paul Walter Hauser announces arrival of third child with wife Amy Boland 

Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Boland Hauser are now a family of five!
The Fantastic Four: First Steps star and his wife took to their Instagram account on Monday to announce the joyous arrival of their third child, a baby girl, in a joint post.
They shared a slew of photos from the hospital room, featuring Amy cradling their newborn as the actor gazes at them lovingly.
"She arrived 6 years and 1 day after our first date — a sweet, full-circle reminder of God’s perfect timing," they wrote in the caption.
The couple went to explain the newborn’s name, Isla Grace, writing, “Isla, a name of calm and peace — a tranquil isle where worries cease. Her name whispers of gentle waves, depth and a soothing light, a haven bright and serene, wild as the sea. A soft heart, a kind soul — an island of joy, a soul to fill.”
“Grace, a name so soft, so kind — a heart of goodness and a giving mind. A quiet strength, a calming way, she is a beacon of hope, a gentle embrace. The very picture of God’s unmerited favor and love,” they added.
Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Boland Hauser, who are also parents to sons Jonah, 2, and Harris, 3, first announced that they were expecting another baby in January.