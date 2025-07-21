Demi Moore pens sweet birthday wish for daughter Scout LaRue: ‘So blessed’

Demi Moore’s “heart is bursting with love” on daughter Scout LaRue’s birthday!
The Substance actress took to her Instagram account over the weekend to pen a sweet birthday wish for her beloved daughter, who turned 34.
She kicked of her birthday post with a sweet mirror selfie of them as the mother-daughter duo posed in the lift in matching black outfits.
The next slide featured an adorable throwback photo of them, showing Moore lying on a bed, cradling a naked baby Scout in a tender mother-daughter moment."
Meanwhile, the third slide showed a stunning portrait of Scout as she looked away from the camera wearing a chic black outfit with a matching p-cap.
“Happy Birthday Scout LaRue,” Moore wrote in the caption.
She went on to express, “You are a glorious human and I am so blessed to be sharing this journey with you. What a gift to witness the beauty and majesty of the being that you are!”
“My heart is bursting with love for you and I can’t wait to share more adventures with you!” the Hollywood star added.
Demi Moore shares daughter Scout LaRue with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, whom she parted ways with in 2000 but always kept a friendly co-parents relationship to their girls.
The estranges couple also shares two more daughters, Rumer Glenn Willis, 36, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 31.