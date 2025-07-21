Miley Cyrus amps up anticipation with surprise concert film announcement

Miley Cryus’s fans “can’t wait” after her thrilling announcement.
On Monday, July 21, Spotify shared a joint Instagram post with the Something Beautiful singer in which the platform announced the release of a surprise concert film.
In the post, the music streaming giant dropped a mesmerizing poster along with a delightful caption, sharing that the Hannah Montana starlet’s biggest hits will soon be available on the platform in the form of a concert film.
“An intimate night in Paris, celebrating Miley’s biggest hits. The Billions Club Live concert film is coming soon on Spotify,” they captioned.
The film is set to feature the exclusive event, held in Paris at the iconic Maxim’s on June 18, 2025, where the More to Lose hitmaker celebrated her Spotify Billions Club milestone.
Spotify’s Billions Club celebrates the recording tracks that have surpasses one billion streams on the music platform.
Fans reaction:
The exciting update quickly sparked a buzz of anticipation among Miley Cyrus’s 212 million followers, who expressed their thrill through the comments.
“cannot WAIT!!” wrote one, while another commented, “We're being served. Good morning and happy Monday for You too.”
A third penned, “can’t wait to relive this night.”
“Our queen is coming,” noted a fourth.
This update comes after Miley Cyrus released the highly anticipated video of her new song, Walk of Fame.