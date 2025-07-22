Anne Hathaway reveals vibrant look for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' role

Anne Hathaway has been turning heads with her glamorous fashion choices since confirming her return in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

On Monday, July 21, The Idea of You actress turned to her Instagram account to share a clip where she slipped into a patterned maxi dress with a tan bucket hat.

In the social media post, she could be seen posing in front of a giant structural "2," which she captioned with the iconic red-heels emoji.


Clicks taken from the filming site with the same outfit have also been making headlines, as in one of the snaps, Anne was seen crossing the New York City street while speaking on a phone.

In the snap, she held onto a Fendi Basket Forty8 tote, a rolling suitcase, and a hanger bag that read "Runway," looking picture-ready for her role as a journalist in a fictional fashion magazine.

Ahead of this look, Anne debuted an office look for her character on Instagram, where she rocked a pinstripe sleeveless vest with matching pants and black close-toed boots.

For the upcoming sequel, several newcomers will be joining the cast, including Kenneth Branagh, who will play the husband of Meryl Streep's character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Miranda as she struggles with the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

Meanwhile, the fashion icon is also facing off with her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is now a high-powered executive at a luxury advertising company.

The fashion-comedy film is set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

