'You' star Victoria Pedretti says emotional 'yes' to beau Ethan DeLorenzo 

Victoria Pedretti is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Ethan DeLorenzo. 

On Monday, July 21, the You star finally unveiled her secret relationship with a popular photographer after sparking romance speculations for months.

Pedretti revealed that she and DeLorenzo have taken their relationship to the next level as they announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

"It’s no secret we are deeply in love and that we are engaged," the 30-year-old actress captioned her post.

Alongside the moving note, they also included a few glimpses of their recent tropical getaway as they uploaded shots of mesmerising forest and mountains.  

Their post began with a single, close-up shot of DeLorenzo standing outdoors during a sunset looking toward the camera. 

Another frame followed by an image of the couple smiling as they hugged, gazing into each other's eyes in a parking lot.

Before their engagement, DeLorenzo released a series of snapshots featuring Pedretti in his March upload, which sent the internet into a frenzy at the time.

"I’d lie on the cliff side during the apocalypse with you any day… expired Polaroid film," the renowned cameraman wrote.

According to media reports, Victoria Pedretti previously sparked romance rumours with her You co-star Dylan Arnold, after they remarkably played their roles as Love Quinn and Theo Engler on their hit Netflix thriller series. 

