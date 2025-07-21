Anne Hathaway teases ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ filming in iconic cerulean sweater


Anne Hathaway has once again donned the iconic cerulean sweater!

The Idea of You actress sent fans into frenzy as she shared a six-second TikTok video, teasing that filming for the sequel to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada has begun.

In the clip, shared on Monday, July 21, Hathaway could be seen brushing her teeth with an electric toothbrush as she wore a cerulean blue sweater with her hair unkempt.

The video hinted at one of the famous scenes of the first flick in which her character Andy Sachs used a manual toothbrush while getting ready for her interview at Runway.

Not only the toothbrush, Hathaway's choice of outfit also teased the return of The Devil Wears Prada as in the first film, editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, berated Andy for wearing the cerulean sweater without the knowledge of the history behind the item.

“Heading to werk #dwp2,” the 42-years-old actress captioned the TikTok.

Soon after Hathaway posted the video, her fans went wild as they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement and anticipation.

“It’s not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis. It’s actually cerulean,” one wrote.

While another added, “SHE’S WEARING THAT CERULEAN BLUE!!!!”

“Feel like a kid waiting for Christmas for Devil Wears Prada SEQUEL!!!!” a third commented.

The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, is expected to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Justin Bieber 'set to announce Aussie tour' after ‘Swag’ release

Justin Bieber 'set to announce Aussie tour' after ‘Swag’ release
Justin Bieber's seventh studio album 'Swag' secured top positions on Spotify and Apple Music

'Relax' singer Preta Gil dies at 50 after brave battle with cancer

'Relax' singer Preta Gil dies at 50 after brave battle with cancer
Preta Gil was first diagnosed with the life-threatening disease in January 2023

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler step out for romantic date night in New York City

Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler step out for romantic date night in New York City
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz initially ignited romance speculations in April of this year

Coldplay to land in legal trouble after kiss-cam drama? Find out

Coldplay to land in legal trouble after kiss-cam drama? Find out
Astronomer chief executive Andy Byron resigned from his position after his video from Coldplay concert went viral

Scooter Braun breaks silence on ending friendship with Kanye West

Scooter Braun breaks silence on ending friendship with Kanye West
The popular record executive, Scooter Braun, reveals explosive reason for cutting ties with Kanye West

Khloé Kardashian finally posts 41st birthday bash pictures

Khloé Kardashian finally posts 41st birthday bash pictures
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner attended Khloé Kardashian’s 41st birthday party

Jennifer Lopez shares delightful news ahead of her 56th birthday

Jennifer Lopez shares delightful news ahead of her 56th birthday
Jennifer Lopez set to celebrate her 56th birthday in style by dropping new single, ‘Birthday’

Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to '13 Going on 30' costar

Jennifer Garner gives sweet birthday shout-out to '13 Going on 30' costar
Jennifer Garner appeared in her superhit movie '13 Going on 30' in 2004