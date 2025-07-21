Anne Hathaway teases ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ filming in iconic cerulean sweater

Anne Hathaway has once again donned the iconic cerulean sweater!
The Idea of You actress sent fans into frenzy as she shared a six-second TikTok video, teasing that filming for the sequel to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada has begun.
In the clip, shared on Monday, July 21, Hathaway could be seen brushing her teeth with an electric toothbrush as she wore a cerulean blue sweater with her hair unkempt.
The video hinted at one of the famous scenes of the first flick in which her character Andy Sachs used a manual toothbrush while getting ready for her interview at Runway.
Not only the toothbrush, Hathaway's choice of outfit also teased the return of The Devil Wears Prada as in the first film, editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, berated Andy for wearing the cerulean sweater without the knowledge of the history behind the item.
“Heading to werk #dwp2,” the 42-years-old actress captioned the TikTok.
Soon after Hathaway posted the video, her fans went wild as they rushed to the comment section to express their excitement and anticipation.
“It’s not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis. It’s actually cerulean,” one wrote.
While another added, “SHE’S WEARING THAT CERULEAN BLUE!!!!”
“Feel like a kid waiting for Christmas for Devil Wears Prada SEQUEL!!!!” a third commented.
The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, is expected to release in theaters on May 1, 2026.