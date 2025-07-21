Billy Ray Cyrus mesmerizes crowd with daughter Noah at her album release show

Billy Ray Cyrus adds more glitter to daughter Noah Cyrus' already starry concert night!
Over the weekend, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter celebrated the release of her new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me, with a show at Islington Assembly Hall in London.
During the electrifying concert, Noah’s 63-year-old father Billy Ray joined her onstage to perform two of her songs.
The father-daughter duo mesmerized the attendees with show-stopping performance of Stand Still and one of Billy Ray's earliest songs, With You, which she recorded a rendition for her new album.
Shortly after the starry night, Noah took to her Instagram account to share a slew of glimpses from the show along with a lengthy note.
“Thank you always to my incredibly talented band and to my father, who I love so dearly, for joining us.. we got to sing Stand Still and With You, which is actually a song my father wrote from his childhood bedroom and was one of the first songs he ever wrote,” the Again singer began.
She further added, “That’s been a song of comfort that he’s sung to me since I was a little kid and it meant so much to me to be singing it together and share that moment with one another. it’s always been the gift of music that's brought us together.”
Moreover, Billy Ray Cyrus’ beloved girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley was also in attendance at Noah’s album release show.