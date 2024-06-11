Ranbir Kapoor's co-star Indira Krishna thanks him for his 'love and care'

Indira Krishna, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana co-star shared an adorable picture from the film’s set.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Krishna dropped a cute picture with Ranbir, expressing her gratitude towards the actor for his love and care.
In the picture shared, Ranbir sported a clean-shaven look as he wraps his arms around the actress, smiling warmly for the camera.
She accompanied the post with a sweet caption that read, “ Animaling.. Thankyou for care, love, kindness, and your wonderful gestures… Ranbir … co-star.”
Soon after the pictures were shared, Ranbir fans began flooding the comments section with their recations.
One wrote, “ Mam, it’s a lovely pic, when can we expext Ramayana announcement?"
Another fan penned, “ Maam Ranbir is my forever favourite. Thankyou for adorable pic.”
“ Both are looking so adorable,” the third expressed.
An official announcement regarding the film Ramayana is still awaiting which holds a wide cast ensemble featuring the likes of Sai Pallavi, Lara Dutta and Ranbir Kapoor, who will be essaying the role of Lord Ram.
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Reddy’s Animal and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War in the kitty.