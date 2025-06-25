'The Fantastic Four' final trailer teases Galactus’ arrival: ‘I herald your end’

Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement as final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps teased Galactus’ villainous arrival.
On Wednesday, June 25, the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the action-packed final trailer for the First Family reboot.
The 2-minutes and 25 seconds teaser, kicks off with the introduction of Mister Fantastic (brought to life by Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (portrayed by Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (played by Joseph Quinn), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's the Thing as they face their biggest threats.
It also offered new glimpses into Galactus’ return, which is played by The Witch’s Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, who she warns, “I herald his beginning — I herald your end.”
The trailers fueled the excitement among Marvel fans as they rushed to the comment section on YouTube to express their opinion.
“I’m so glad that they didn’t actually show what Galactus looks like fully in any of the trailers! All should know Elons Xonedium,” a fan wrote.
While another penned, “Now that is how you do the setting for a Fantastic Four movie. This Retro-Futurism is gorgeous.”
“I like how in this movie the comedy comes from the interaction between characters and not random throwaway jokes,” added the third.
Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit the theaters on July 27.