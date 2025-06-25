'The Fantastic Four' final trailer teases Galactus’ arrival: ‘I herald your end’

Directed by Matt Shakman, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is set to hit the theaters in July

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Marvel fans are buzzing with excitement as final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps teased Galactus’ villainous arrival.

On Wednesday, June 25, the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped the action-packed final trailer for the First Family reboot.

The 2-minutes and 25 seconds teaser, kicks off with the introduction of Mister Fantastic (brought to life by Pedro Pascal), Invisible Woman (portrayed by Vanessa Kirby), Human Torch (played by Joseph Quinn), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach's the Thing as they face their biggest threats.

It also offered new glimpses into Galactus’ return, which is played by The Witch’s Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, who she warns, “I herald his beginning — I herald your end.”

The trailers fueled the excitement among Marvel fans as they rushed to the comment section on YouTube to express their opinion.

“I’m so glad that they didn’t actually show what Galactus looks like fully in any of the trailers! All should know Elons Xonedium,” a fan wrote.

While another penned, “Now that is how you do the setting for a Fantastic Four movie. This Retro-Futurism is gorgeous.”

“I like how in this movie the comedy comes from the interaction between characters and not random throwaway jokes,” added the third.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to hit the theaters on July 27.

Read more : Entertainment
Eden Blackman passes away at the age of 57
Eden Blackman passes away at the age of 57
Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman has died after battling with a 'long illness'
Dua Lipa gives electrifying performance in heavy rain at Liverpool show
Dua Lipa gives electrifying performance in heavy rain at Liverpool show
Dua Lipa's rainy Liverpool show comes days after she partied the night away with fiancé Callum Turner
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash
Brooklyn Beckham marks father-in-law’s birthday after skipping dad David’s bash
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz skipped dad David Beckham's 50th birthday in May, amid tensions among family
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Orlando Bloom goes solo to Jeff Bezos' wedding amid Katy Perry split rumors
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been romantically linked since 2016
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift performs ‘Shake It Off’ at NFL event amid music break
Taylor Swift deliver surprise performance of 'Shake It Of' Vanderbilt University
Tom Cruise's weird move fuels Brad Pitt feud talk after red carpet reunion
Tom Cruise's weird move fuels Brad Pitt feud talk after red carpet reunion
'Troy' star and the 'Mission: Impossible' star made their first red carpet reunion in 24 years
Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris
Beyoncé, Jay-Z turn heads at Louis Vuitton Summer/Spring show in Paris
Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently made headlines with their iconic musical performance during the Cowboy Carter Tour
Joe Marinelli 'General Hospital,' 'Santa Barbara' famed actor dies at 68
Joe Marinelli 'General Hospital,' 'Santa Barbara' famed actor dies at 68
The deceased actor died in Burbank, California, last week after a long battle with chronic illness
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs praises judge after confirming he won't testify
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs praises judge after confirming he won't testify
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team finished their defense case after only 20 minutes
Lana Del Rey leaves stage to kiss husband Jeremy Dufrene during performance
Lana Del Rey leaves stage to kiss husband Jeremy Dufrene during performance
'Summertime Sadness' singer passionately kiss her husband Jeremy Dufrene at recent concert
Hailey Bieber reveals son's mealtime as Justin Bieber split rumors intensify
Hailey Bieber reveals son's mealtime as Justin Bieber split rumors intensify
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been facing trouble in paradise speculations since last year
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Cardi B ex Offset confirms having crush on Sabrina Carpenter
Offset makes surprising confession about having a crush on Sabrina Carpenter