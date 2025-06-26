Selena Gomez enjoys date with Benny Blanco after wrapping hit series

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco keep were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled date.
As per Just Jared, the Disney alum stepped out with her fiancé for an adorable date after wrapping up shooting Only Murders in the Building season 5.
On Tuesday, June 24, Selena, 32, and Benny, 37, headed out to grab dinner in Los Angeles.
The Rare Beauty founder and the American musician wore baggy pants and hoodies for their outing.
Selena’s lunch date comes after she finished filming her hit Hulu series earlier this month.
She shares the heartwarming on her social media account, noting, “To my only murders family, the past 5 years you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope you reading this because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you.”
“Words can’t describe how much I love what we’ve all created and we wouldn’t be here without you all! Love you guys. Thank you for another great season," the renowned actress added.
Moreover, Benny attended the 2025 Kids' Choice Awards a few days ago, where he won an award for Favorite Viral Song, Bluest Flame.
Even though his fiancée could not accompany him but she showed support on social media.