Jude Law, Ana de Armas and Sydney Sweeney face off in intense ‘Eden’ trailer

Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, Daniel Brühland and Ana de Armas are fighting for survival in Ron Howard’s new thriller flick.
On Wednesday, June 25, Howard dropped an exciting trailer for his upcoming psychological-survival-thriller film, Eden.
Eden follows the story of a diverse group of settlers fighting for survival in a deserted island where the only threat to themselves are the other people they share the colony with.
The one and half minute trailer kicks off with a toast and a promise, as a man says, “Ladies and gentleman you are the very definition of survival of the fittest. To those who dare to dream.”
As the groups explore the Galápagos Islands, a few men tell Jude Law’s character Dr. Friedrich Ritter, “Your story inspired us to leave everything behind and start anew.”
However, the things turn wild when de Armas’ mysterious character, a wealthy baroness, arrives on the island and warns Dr. Friedrich, “Trust me by this time next year, one of us will be gone. I personally hope it’s not you.”
Vanessa Kirby, who plays Dora Strauch, Ritter’s partner, also made a brief appearance in the teaser as she was seen caught up in rising tensions while Sydney Sweeney plays Margret, a settler locked in a battle for survival alongside Daniel Brühl’s character, Heinz Wittmer.
Inspired by real events in 1929, the film was first premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in September, 2024, where it received mixed reviews.
Eden is set to release on August 22, 2025.