King Charles' new portrait destroyed by activists in London

King Charles backed scheme charged animal rights activists

  by Web Desk
  June 11, 2024

King Charles got a cheeky facelift as his recently unveiled portrait was vandalized by some animal right activists.

The brand new painting was a work of Jonathan Yeo’s art, which had been made accessible to the public eye in May when it was taken to London’s Philip Mould Gallery.

Still present at the same location, Your Majesty’s picture was covered with what seem to be made out as two stickers glued by activists from a group named Animal Rising.


In a video shared by their own team, King Charles’ face on the painting is hidden under an image of the main character Wallace from Wallace & Gromit.

Along with that, a speech bubble has also been pasted on the frame, reading, “No cheese, Gromit. Look at all this cruelty on RSPCA farms!”

This story rolled out on Tuesday, June 11, and was reported by Entertainment Tonight.

As per their information, King Charles happens to be a royal patron of the The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

Keeping that in mind, Animal Rising is demanding that he stops supporting RSPCA’s Assured Scheme.

It “promises that animals in protected farms are given more living space,” but the activists have investigated their farms, and found “animal cruelty on every single one.”

Despite being vandalized, King Charles’ portrait has remained on display at the gallery and will do so until June 21.

