Charles Spencer shares poignant message after marking Diana’s 64th birthday

Charles Earl Spencer has shared a poignant message after marking late Princess Diana’s 64th birthday.
Diana passed away following a car crash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, 1997.
Lady Kitty Spencer father took to Instagram on Saturday, July 5, releasing exclusive pictures with an American actress Bo Derek from 1989.
He captioned the post, “With the charming Bo Derek, in 1989, after l'd just interviewed her for TV. I was a week short of my 25th birthday, and had a full head of red hair.”
Charles further added, “In the '80s and '90s I reported for NBC's TODAY Show, covering everything from the plight of the economically disadvantaged in Hong Kong to - as here - the Cannes Film Festival. #1989 #boderek #todayshow #nbcnews #cannesfilmfestival #tvinterview #1980s”
In the viral photo, he can be seen wearing blazer and posing with the veteran star.
Charles’s sweet message comes after he celebrated what could’ve been Diana’s 64th birthday earlier this week.
He wished his late sister, “Another July 1st, from long ago - 1967, in fact: for Diana’s 6th birthday party, my father (standing, left) - to huge excitement - secured the services of Bert the Camel, from Peterborough Zoo.”
Diana and Charles also share two more siblings; Sarah and Jane.