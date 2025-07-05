Royal Family member publicly reveals her shocking sexuality after Pride Day

In a surprising update, Norway’s Princess Martha Louise’s eldest daughter, Maud Angelica Behn, has come out as queer.
After making a prominent appearance at Oslo Pride over the weekend, King Harald V’s 22-year-old granddaughter took to her Instagram account to publicly reveal her sexuality.
In the post, Maud announced that she is bisexual, making her Norwegian Royal Family’s first member to openly confess being queer.
At the Pride parade, the Royal wore colours that mirrored both the rainbow Pride flag and the bisexual flag.
Sharing a carousel of photos on her social media handle, Maud penned, "Happy Pride from a bisexual person! This year's Pride was absolutely amazing and there was so much love."
In the snaps, the daughter of Princess Martha Louise and her late first husband Ari Behn, was photographed dressed in various colours, with a special emphasis on fuchsia and purple shades that represent the bisexual flag.
Joining Maud Angelica Behn at the parade was her mother Martha, who stayed behind the camera and captured her daughter holding both the Pride and bisexual flags
Princess Martha Louise also expressed her support for Maud by writing on Instagram, "Love is never wrong. This Pride Month, I want to honour the courage it takes to live your truth. To everyone out there still trying to find the words or the courage: You are seen, you are loved, and you never have to apologise for who you are."
For those unaware, Princess Martha Louise is a member of the Norwegian Royal Family and is the elder sister of Crown Prince Haakon.