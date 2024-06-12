Coke Studio's 'Blockbuster' takes Times Square with a bang

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024
Coke Studio 15’s seventh song Blockbuster bought the energy and swagger of a Pakistani Mohalla to Times Square.

Blockbuster an anthem bursting with Pakistani pride featured the electrifying chemistry of Faris Shafi and Umair Butt.

Local media outlet Something Haute Official dropped a glimpse of Blockbuster lighting up New York streets.


The song which is an all-women folk ensemble celebrated the bold spirit and cultural richness of Pakistan.

To note, the song also featured two dance sequences choreographed by the Norwegian Urban dance group Quick Style. 

Within a short span of time the song received 11 million views and counting.

As soon as the captivating click did rounds, her ardent fans were quick enough to comment.

One person wrote, “ We are boycotting Coke but Coke Studio is thriving.”

“ Its my obsession since the last week,’ the second user expressed.

While Blockbuster celebrates unity, the two contemporaries spoke their heart out to the nation in the song, urging every age group to believe in.

Faris Shafi, beloved brother of singer Meesha Shafi, who delivered his soothing vocals for the rap in the song, has become a luminary in Pakistan's rap scene. 

