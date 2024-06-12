Royal

King Charles 'reached out' to disgraced actor Kevin Spacey following sex scandal

Kevin Spacey claims King Charles texted him amid his legal battles following sex scandal

  • by Web Desk
  • June 12, 2024


Kevin Spacey receives some sort of support from King Charles III during his difficult times!

The House of Cards actor, who has been surrounded with sexual assault charges in past few years admitted that the 75-year-old monarch reached out to him following sex scandal.

During his appearance at Piers Morgan’s YouTube show, Uncensored, the 64-year-old actor praised King Charles for doing an “extraordinary job” over the years with the Prince’s Trust charity.

Morgan then asked Spacey if the King reached out to the actor after a series of scandals emerged against him to which the Control actor responded, “No, I haven’t heard from him directly, no.”

As the host further inquired if he had received a message from King Charles through other people, Spacey replied, “That may be true.”

He added, “I heard a message, yes, and I’m very, very grateful for that,” confirming that the message was one of “support.”

Piers Morgan than asked Spacey whether Charles was really important for him, he answered, “Yeah, but look, I don’t want to drag him into all this.”

To note, Spacey was presented with an honorary knighthood by then-Prince Charles in 2016.

