Royal

Andrew under spotlight as Keir Starmer calls for cooperation with Congress

Andrew urged to share any information he has on Jeffrey Epstein with US authorities

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Andrew under spotlight as he gets call for cooperation with Congress
Andrew under spotlight as he gets call for cooperation with Congress

Keir Starmer has intensified calls for Andrew to testify before Congress, making a rare and pointed comment about the royal family that has fueled fresh political and public scrutiny.

The UK Prime Minister suggested the King’s brother, Andrew, should share any information he has on Jeffrey Epstein with US authorities.

While the decision is his, Starmer said anyone with relevant information should be prepared to provide it — a rare comment from a UK PM on royal legal matters.

The disgraced royal is under pressure to testify before a US Congressional committee investigating Epstein’s crimes and associates.

Upon asking about Mountbatten-Windsor should help in "any way he can" by reporters on the way to the G20 summit in South Africa.

The Prime Minister said, "I don't comment on his particular case.”

He added, "But as a general principle I’ve held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kind of cases should give that evidence to those that need it."

Starmer mentioned, "That would be my general position on this."

The Prime Minister said of Mountbatten-Windsor, “In the end that will be a decision for him."

He stated, "But my general position is if you have relevant information you should be prepared to share it."

Notably, this recent update came after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York) was asked by a U.S. Congressional committee to provide testimony in its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Princess Kate battles for future role as Camilla holds ‘ultimate’ Queen power

Princess Kate battles for future role as Camilla holds ‘ultimate’ Queen power
Camilla’s ‘ultimate position as Queen’ becomes major hurdle for Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton blasts Andrew with cryptic jabs in bombshell video message

Kate Middleton blasts Andrew with cryptic jabs in bombshell video message
The Princess of Wales takes subtle swipe at Prince William’s disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

King Charles to grace historic US 250th Independence Day celebrations

King Charles to grace historic US 250th Independence Day celebrations
The British monarch is set to join President Donald Trump in the historic celebrations of US 250th birthday

Princess Charlotte’s royal title at risk after major shift in family

Princess Charlotte’s royal title at risk after major shift in family
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter could lose royal title following major family shake-up

Sarah Ferguson plotting explosive revenge after being ‘harshly treated’

Sarah Ferguson plotting explosive revenge after being ‘harshly treated’
The former Duchess of York makes bombshell plan to seek revenge as she believes she’s been treated harshly

Princess Kate sounds alarm to protect family ties amid royal drama

Princess Kate sounds alarm to protect family ties amid royal drama
The Princess of Wales takes major step for family protection

Queen Elizabeth II honoured with meaningful gesture

Queen Elizabeth II honoured with meaningful gesture
The late queen, who passed away in September 2022 at age 96, was a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society since 1952

Royal Family hit by heart breaking death news

Royal Family hit by heart breaking death news
The royal family said final farewell to fashion powerhouse, who collaborated with Princess Diana until her death

Prince Harry loses cherished family title as another royal takes over

Prince Harry loses cherished family title as another royal takes over
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, moved to the US in 2020

Sarah Ferguson sparks fear of ‘real danger’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

Sarah Ferguson sparks fear of ‘real danger’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla
King Charles, Queen Camilla's worried as Sarah Ferguson receives lucrative offer for bombshell interview

Prince William receives special nod from Mike Tindall over major achievement

Prince William receives special nod from Mike Tindall over major achievement
Zara Tindall husband Mike shows public support for Prince William's generous move

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces backlash after silence on Epstein probe

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces backlash after silence on Epstein probe
A Jeffrey Epstein survivor has urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to help in the investigation against the disgraced financier