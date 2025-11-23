Andrew under spotlight as Keir Starmer calls for cooperation with Congress

Keir Starmer has intensified calls for Andrew to testify before Congress, making a rare and pointed comment about the royal family that has fueled fresh political and public scrutiny.
The UK Prime Minister suggested the King’s brother, Andrew, should share any information he has on Jeffrey Epstein with US authorities.
While the decision is his, Starmer said anyone with relevant information should be prepared to provide it — a rare comment from a UK PM on royal legal matters.
The disgraced royal is under pressure to testify before a US Congressional committee investigating Epstein’s crimes and associates.
Upon asking about Mountbatten-Windsor should help in "any way he can" by reporters on the way to the G20 summit in South Africa.
The Prime Minister said, "I don't comment on his particular case.”
He added, "But as a general principle I’ve held for a very long time is that anybody who has got relevant information in relation to these kind of cases should give that evidence to those that need it."
Starmer mentioned, "That would be my general position on this."
The Prime Minister said of Mountbatten-Windsor, “In the end that will be a decision for him."
He stated, "But my general position is if you have relevant information you should be prepared to share it."
Notably, this recent update came after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew, Duke of York) was asked by a U.S. Congressional committee to provide testimony in its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.