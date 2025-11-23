Prince Albert shares key notes from President of Portugal’s Monaco visit

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa spent a meaningful day with the Princely Couple in Monaco.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Saturday, November 22, the Monegasque Royal Family shared an update on the official visit of Portugal’s president to the principality.
In the post, the royals shared key highlights from the president’s visit, which marked the first time when a Portuguese president has visited the Principality of Monaco.
The palace noted that the trip kicked off with a grand welcome of President Marcelo in Monaco by Prince Albert II and his wife, Princess Charlene.
“This Friday 21st November, LL.AA.SS. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene received the President of the Republic of Portugal, H.E. M. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, for the first official visit of a Portuguese Head of State to Monaco,” read the caption.
Sharing about the trip, they continued, “After military honors, national anthems and the review of troops in the Court of Honor at the Princier Palace, Prince Albert II and the Portuguese President exchanged during a bilateral hearing devoted to strengthening diplomatic, economic and cultural relations.”
Furthermore, the two Heads of State exchanged gifts and handed over decorations in a high-profile ceremony.
“HRH Prince Albert II raised the Portuguese President to the dignity of the Grand Cross in the Order of Saint Charles. The President of the Portuguese Republic presented the Prince the Grand Necklace of the Order of Christ and Princess Charlène the Grand Cross of the same Order,” the statement detailed.
Following the grand ceremony, the Princely Couple hosted a lavish lunch in the Great Dining Room, shortly after which the delegation signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement aimed at deepening partnerships in the fields of economy, science, oceans and environment.
In the post, the Prince’s Palace went on to share that at President Marcelo’s request, a meeting took place in the Winter Garden with Princess Charlene.
The meeting, attended by the Sovereign and Gareth Wittstock, General Secretary of the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco, focused on the details of the Foundation’s work.
“In the afternoon, the delegation visited the Saint-Martin Gardens for the presentation of the exhibition "Sovereign Oceanographers", the unveiling of a bust in tribute to King Carlos I of Portugal and a depot of embers in front of the statue of Prince Albert I,” the caption added.
Later on, the two Heads of State discovered the "Monaco and the Ocean" and "Mediterranean 2050" spaces at the Oceanographic Museum, before attending the signing of a MOU between the Monaco Maritime Academy and the Atlantic Center, aimed at strengthening cooperation in geopolitical research upon the oceans.