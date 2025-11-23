Royal

Princess Anne earns new title for stabilizing monarchy amid Andrew’s ‘toxicity’

The Princess Royal is honoured with a heartfelt title for standing strong with the royal family amid Andrew’s drama

  • By Sidra Khan
  
Princess Anne is indeed one of the strongest pillars of the monarchy, on whom King Charles can rely.

Amid the disturbing drama surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disgracing scandals, the Princess Royal tirelessly highlighted a steadfast image of the monarchy.

From Andrew surrendering his dukedom and royal titles to King Charles formally stripping him of his “prince” title, the British Royal Family went through a series of chaotic events in the past few weeks.

As the storm intensified, the 75-year-old princess stepped in to stabilize the monarchy with a high-profile six-day royal trip across Australia and Singapore.

According to the insiders, Anne’s trip was designed to “spotlight the steadfastness of the monarchy at a time of unprecedented strain.”

For supporting the royal institution amid the challenging times, Princess Anne has earned a heartfelt title: Antidote to Andrew’s poisonous toxicity.

Speaking to Radar Online, a palace insider heaped praise on Anne, saying, "She's everything the turmoil isn't. When the royals hit rough waters, she just takes the strain and carries on. At the moment, she's being presented as the counterweight and total antidote to Andrew's poisonous toxicity, calm, dependable, and unwavering."

"Anne requires no hand-holding. She shows up, gets on with the job, and leaves no drama behind. That's precisely the face the Palace wants to put forward right now,” they continued.

Meanwhile, another source lauded the Princess Royal’s dedication toward her duties, stating, "She doesn't slow down. Bad weather never fazes her."

Princess Anne traveled to Singapore after a four-day trip in Australia for military and remembrance events.

Her visit commemorated 60 years of diplomatic relations, and officials emphasized her enduring link to Singapore.

