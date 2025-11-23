Royal

Sarah Ferguson’s new home finally revealed after shocking royal lodge exit

The former Duchess of York is house hunting for a fresh start after Andrew fallout

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sarah Ferguson could soon move in with her daughter, Princess Beatrice, as new reports suggest the former Duchess of York is house hunting for a fresh start.

As per Dailymail, Andrew is expected to move to Sandringham, while Sarah, 66, is reportedly planning a new home in the Cotswolds with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, instead of following her ex-husband.

It is reported that Fergie may move into the granny annexe of the six-bedroom home Princess Beatrice shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughters, Sienna, 3, and Athena, 10 months, following recent renovations.

The former cattle shed at Beatrice’s £3.5M home, converted into a one-bedroom annexe before their 2021 purchase, has recently been refurbished with new doors and windows.

According to the report, the granny annexe has a private entrance, with propane deliveries suggesting a heater installation, while Beatrice’s main home features gardens, a pool, and tennis courts.

Andrew and Sarah set to leave Royal Lodge after losing their Duke and Duchess of York titles in October 2025, following renewed scrutiny of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual abuse, which he denies.

The palace announced, "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation."

