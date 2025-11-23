Princess Kate battles for future role as Camilla holds ‘ultimate’ Queen power

Kate Middleton is reportedly facing challenges in her future role as Camilla retains the "ultimate position as Queen."
Despite undertaking numerous royal engagements following her cancer remission, the Princess of Wales reportedly struggles to gain favour with King Charles, as the Queen Consort wields significant influence.
A former royal butler Paul Burrell, 67, mentioned in his new memoir The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana that Camilla, 78, is the sole figure the cancer-stricken monarch, 77, “listens” to.
He wrote, "The only person that can say 'No' is Camilla. She is and always will be a non-negotiable. Perhaps her no-nonsense approach is what Charles needs. She's the steady hand on the tiller of the royal ship now, like it or not. She rarely asks for anything but is given everything and now has the ultimate position as Queen."
The key royal reportedly has the primary say in decisions regarding Charles' “cancer treatment” and his relationships with “his sons and the wider family.”
A senior household source told RadarOnline.com, "If anyone is going to push back, it's the Queen. She's the only one he listens to when he digs his heels in. It goes for everything from his cancer treatments to his treatment of his sons and wider family."
As per reports, Kate needs to gain Camilla's approval if she wants to secure her position in the British monarchy's future.