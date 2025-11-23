Prince William drops video message as Sarah Ferguson tell-all rumours swirl

Royal

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince William has released an expected video message amid Sarah Ferguson’s tell-all bombshell interview rumours.

Earlier this week, the Prince of Wales missed the Young & Talented Cornwall (YT20) 20th anniversary event, which took place at he Hall for Cornwall in Truro.

However, he shared a message to appreciated the talented youth in a pre-filmed video message.

The Duke of Cornwall said, "Cornwall is a beacon of creativity, imagination, and achievement. Young people should be enabled to thrive and flourish, and no talent should be held back by financial or social challenges."

He was joined by Dame Judi Dench, Dawn French, Will Young, and former Young & Talented Cornwall grant recipient Helen Glover, who also shared video messages of support.

William’s unexpected video comes amid viral rumours that Sarah has received a “six-figure sums” offer from US channels for a bombshell tell-all interview.

Andrew’s ex-wife has already received a “six-figure sums” offer from US channels for a bombshell tell-all interview, which will mark her first conversation after the entire Epstein fiasco.

A source told The Sun, "Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she's thinking things over very carefully. She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation.”

As per reports, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother “strongly believes” that she was “harshly treated” by the Royal Family and now she wants to take her revenge.

