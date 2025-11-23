Kate Middleton blasts Andrew with cryptic jabs in bombshell video message

Royal

  By Sidra Khan
Kate Middleton has made it clear that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is never going to have a place in the future of monarchy.

The Princess of Wales recently released a new video, titled Autumn, on the official YouTube channel of her and Prince William, which marked the third episode of her delightful Mother Nature series.

In the video, the future queen spoke about “change and love,” which according to royal sources were cryptic jabs aimed at the former Duke of York.

Speaking to Radar Online, a senior royal source said, "Kate knew exactly what she was doing with these two new messages. Her language about change, letting go and deeper connection was a very deliberate reminder that the family is moving on – and that Andrew has no place in the future being built.”

Another insider added, "Behind palace walls, the view is that Andrew represents everything the next generation wants to distance itself from. Kate's message was gentle, but its direction was unmistakable."

Although the latest episode featured the mother of three emphasizing on renewal, insiders claim the message was also a clear warning that the monarchy is ready to cut ties with Andrew’s scandals and controversies.

"Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed. Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most, encouraging us to simply pay attention and listen,” stated Catherine in the clip.

She continued, "These are the natural cycles of life. Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper. Stronger. Let love be the root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope, through change. Endure."

A well-placed palace figure explained that Kate Middleton usually avoids anything that could be viewed as commentary, but this moment stood out.

They noted that the Princess of Wales appeared to have drawn a line between the monarchy she and Prince William are shaping and the controversies surrounding Andrew.

