King Charles’ unpleasant decision leaves Princess Kate, William ‘worried’

King Charles III latest decision regarding Sandringham Estate has left Prince William and Princess Kate “worried.”
The British monarch is reportedly planning a giant slurry pit near the Prince of Wales’ mansion near the Sandringham Estate, as per Daily Mail.
William and Kate's stunning Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, is set to be one of the nearest residences to the proposed development near the iconic royal estate.
Even though the Georgian house of the future King is just under a mile away, local villagers suspect the royal family would smell "unpleasant odours.”
An anonymous neighbour told the media outlet, "We are all used to farmyard smells around here - but this lagoon will be enormous. Everyone is worried it will create a massive stink. Goodness knows what William and Kate think about it.”
The insider added, "It is a bit ironic that the landowner responsible for the plans is William's father, the King."
Meanwhile, the parish council in Flitcham has raised "valid concerns" about the proposition.
Clerk Gill Welham emphasized on "safety issues and unpleasant odours affecting the village if the wind was blowing this way" during a recent parish meetingl.
Regarless the ongoing issues realted to Sandringham Estate, Charles is set to reunite with William and Kate next month for the annual Christmas concert.