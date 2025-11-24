Royal

Meghan Markle's new As Ever promo ditches homemade breakfast for chic setup

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand, As Ever, has dropped its holiday collection ahead of Christmas

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Meghan Markle has shared exciting hosting ideas for the holiday season with As Ever products!

On Sunday, November 23, in the latest Instagram post shared by the As Ever page, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen setting up a luxurious breakfast station in her kitchen.

Dressed in a two-piece white co-ord set and with her hair in a ponytail, Meghan began the social media post by guiding her followers how to make hosting convenient and more fun.

In a vintage serving dish, Meghan scooped out a few spoonfuls of her raspberry spread and claimed it was "a really nice way to add to a little yogurt parfait station".

The social media post was captioned, "Because you don’t need to stress to impress."


Preparing a stunning parfait dish, consisting of yoghurt, granola, raspberries, and As Ever honey, Meghan revealed to her audience that "all of this is great for kids."

Meghan then went on to decorate a board with a selection of chopped and whole fruits, including strawberries, raspberries and blueberries, and a bowl of whipped cream.

Picking up a small waffle, she topped it with a dollop of the cream and a spoonful of As Ever strawberry jam, which she said was a "favourite" in her home.

Moving on, she opened up her oven and took out a quiche, telling her fans it was a staple for breakfast with a large group.

She suggested to viewers to just buy one from a supermarket if they did not want to make it themselves.

"You can leave it out if you know people are going to wake up right around now, otherwise I will just write a little note that says: "Morning, help yourselves, quiche is in the oven.'"

The breakfast video came after Meghan Markle graced Harper Bazaar's cover with a bare face.

