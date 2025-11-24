Royal

Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameful’ remarks ahead of Harry’s big day

Prince Harry set to travel to Canada without wife Meghan Markle for a short trip

  By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle recently received a lot of backlash for her controversial remarks, weeks before Prince Harry’s important event.

The Duchess of Sussex has been slammed for describing the 1992 Los Angeles riots as "cinematic” during her bombshell Harper's Bazaar cover interview.

In the cover story, she said, "It was cinematic in a way I don't think many people can understand... it was so visual. Smoke everywhere. People were driving around with the back of their SUVs open. I saw people running with boxes of diapers, smashed windows, so much fire and ash falling from the sky that it felt like snow.”

Meghan’s remarks sparked backlash from local residents who experienced the unrest firsthand. They called out duchess for her tone-deaf statement.

One L.A. source told Radar Online, "She acts like seeing a few looters carrying diapers makes her a war survivor with PTSD – like some kind of veteran. It's a joke and shameful. People died. Neighborhoods burned. For anyone really there it wasn't a movie scene, it was people's lives."

A resident quipped, "Meghan says, 'I saw ash falling from the sky.' Those who were there saw fear, violence, poverty and boarded-up stores. And it's the way Meghan almost narrates it like a movie voiceover – of course giving herself the starring role."

The latest backlash over Meghan's controversial remarks comes ahead of the Duke of Sussex's trip to Canada.

Harry is set to attend the OREA Power House conference in Toronto as a keynote speaker on December 1.

