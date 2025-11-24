Prince George's major future decision revealed after Kate's key move

2026 would be a big year for the British royal family, with Prince George starting secondary school, a decision which has been making headlines for quite a while.
George will head to secondary school in September, and while his school has yet to be confirmed, speculations are ongoing about whether the prince will follow in his mother's footsteps and go to boarding school.
Or that the second in line to the throne will follow royal tradition and attend Eton College, following Prince William and Prince Harry.
A royal expert has shared that an important decision by Princess Kate alludes to the young royal's new school being decided.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes that with secondary school now less than a year away for George, his fate would have been decided.
Jennie told The Mirror, "Yes this is a big year ahead, as George becomes a teenager and, as William hinted when talking about phones, he's clearly exploring a few boundaries. I suppose his new school has already been decided."
"Personally, I think it's a great shame if he's going to be sent away to board and I would have thought that would go against some of Catherine's central beliefs. On the other hand, she went to boarding school and seemed to enjoy it, so I suppose she feels ready to cross that bridge with George."
Kate boarded at Marlborough College after some tumultuous years at Downe House, where she was reportedly bullied as a day girl.
The college is more than an hour west from where the Wales family live in Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate.
Princess Kate has been taking on more and more royal engagements since announcing she is in remission from cancer, and she is set to find the perfect balance between working royal and hands-on mother.
Just this week, the Princess of Wales attended a summit hosted by her Royal Foundation, where she gave her first speech in two years, and also joined Prince William at the Royal Variety Performance the following day.