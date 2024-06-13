Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's audio invitation leaked amid marriage rumors

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have confirmed their upcoming wedding as their leaked audio invitation went viral.
As per Viral Bhayanai, who shared the couple's digital wedding invitation which was unlocked through a QR code, plays a voice message.
It is designed in a magazine cover style along with the headline, "We are making it official finally. The rumours were true so come celebrate with us at Bastian At the Top on 23rd June 2024, 8:00 pm onwards.”
Additionally, it also featured an image of the pair in a snow-covered scene, with Zaheer smooching Sonakshi on the cheek.
In an audio message, “To all our hip, tech-savvy, and jasoos (detective) friends and family who have managed to land on this page.”
It added, “hi! For the last seven years that we have been together, all the joy, love, laughter, and many, many adventures have led us this moment. The moment where we go from being each other's rumoured girlfriend and boyfriend.”
The voice recording ended, “To being each other's definite and official husband and wife. Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us."
However, Althoug. the digital invitation has leaked, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are yet to confirm the news.