Millie Bobby Brown reveals ‘uncomfortable’ moment from ‘Stranger Things’ set

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 will star Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour and Winona Ryder

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 12, 2025
Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about an “emotional” moment which made her “uncomfortable” on Stranger Things season five set.

Stranger Things season 5 will star Millie (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), David Harbour (Hopper), and Winona Ryder (Joyce).

During a recent chat with Vanity Fair, the Enola Holmes star confessed, “It wasn’t hitting me this entire time—until yesterday. I was on set, and I was like, ‘Well, I have one more day left.’ And I started crying. I don’t actually like to cry at work.”

She added, “I’m a really emotional person, but I try to stay super strong. It made me feel so uncomfortable. Jake was like, ‘It’s good, you have to get it out!’ and I just started welling up.”

Meanwhile, the new cast members for the Netflix show include Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.

In the same conversation, Millie also reflected on her character Eleven’s influence on her personal life.

“Eleven’s identity was a huge thing that we were kind of fighting with. Is she going to dress as a girl? Or is she gonna dress in the shirts of her adoptive father, Hopper? Or is she gonna be what her friends are helping her to be? At that time in my life, I didn’t know what I wanted to look like,” she explained.

Notably, Stranger Things season five is set to release in 2025.

